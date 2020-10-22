RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Shares Gap Down to $95.30

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.30, but opened at $92.10. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 21,917 shares.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.52.

About RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

