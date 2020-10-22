Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RCON opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.