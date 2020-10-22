Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,510. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

