Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.07. Approximately 1,065,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 800,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $5,710,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

