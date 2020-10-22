Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,583. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,029.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

