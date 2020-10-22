Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 433,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.