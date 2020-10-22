Revain Market Capitalization Achieves $121.31 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $121.31 million and $407,196.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitFlip, Kuna, Cryptopia, BitForex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

