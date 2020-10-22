Reviewing CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Steel Dynamics (OTCMKTS:STLD)

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CITIC and Steel Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.29 $6.88 billion N/A N/A Steel Dynamics $10.49 billion 0.64 $671.10 million $3.10 10.35

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Dynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and Steel Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Steel Dynamics 5.60% 14.53% 6.93%

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Steel Dynamics pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

CITIC has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CITIC and Steel Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Dynamics 1 2 7 0 2.60

Steel Dynamics has a consensus price target of $31.78, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than CITIC.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats CITIC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections. This segment is also involved in the turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, precision saw-cutting, cold drawing, and heat treating of bar products; and cutting to length, straightening, hole punching, shot blasting, welding, and coating of beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube industry sectors. This segment sells its products directly to end-users, steel fabricators, and service centers. The Metals Recycling Operations segment engages in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

