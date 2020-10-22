Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 14.10% 4.71% 1.71% Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63%

Volatility and Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Independence Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 5 0 0 1.63

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 5.49 $45.90 million $0.76 15.49 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.38 -$3.67 million $1.94 2.68

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

