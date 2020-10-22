Reviewing Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -83.97% -25.83% -12.37% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $760.85 million N/A $455.73 million N/A N/A Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Vantage Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Parker Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vantage Drilling and Parker Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vantage Drilling beats Parker Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

