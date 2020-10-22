Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

REXR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

