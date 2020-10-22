RH (NYSE:RH) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.86 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.06.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $363.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $410.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.