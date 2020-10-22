RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

