Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Visteon stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

