Robert W. Baird Cuts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $7.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.02 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.