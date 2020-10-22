Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of VNE opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 361.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,260 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Veoneer by 105.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

