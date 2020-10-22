Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RCI stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

