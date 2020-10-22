Roth Capital Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $26.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $23.49 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

