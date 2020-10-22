Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $66.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of BOKF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

