Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $47.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -45.99.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

