Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $167.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of TSCO opened at $149.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

