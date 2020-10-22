Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.17.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 in the last 90 days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $676,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 71.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

