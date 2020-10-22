SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

