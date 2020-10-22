Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) (LON:SRB) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) (LON:SRB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $101.50. Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) shares last traded at $94.30, with a volume of 359,577 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

