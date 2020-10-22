ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) PT Raised to $40.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

