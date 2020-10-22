Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

