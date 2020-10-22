Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

