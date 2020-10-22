Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,815 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

