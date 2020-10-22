Simmons First National Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SFNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,024. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 230.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 693,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

