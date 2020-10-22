Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) & Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Critical Analysis

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Simply alerts:

Simply has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.23 -$21.02 million N/A N/A Cool $24.18 million 3.33 -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Simply has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simply and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Simply and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% Cool -128.30% -1,099.24% -151.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Simply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simply beats Cool on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.