Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNBR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNBR opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

