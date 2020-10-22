Smartsheet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $665,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,108 shares of company stock worth $35,324,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

