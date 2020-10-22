Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $164,518.10 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01.

On Monday, August 17th, Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29.

Snap stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

