Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SON stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

