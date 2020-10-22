South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 422,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 337,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

