Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 130,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499,659. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

