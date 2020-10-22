Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.