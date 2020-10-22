State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after buying an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.