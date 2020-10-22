Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$13.54 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 33821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

