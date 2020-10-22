Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. State Street Corp grew its position in SeaSpine by 29.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 99.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

