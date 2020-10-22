Stifel Nicolaus Raises Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $9.50

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Atlas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

