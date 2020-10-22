Stifel Nicolaus Trims Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Target Price to $17.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE STNG opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

