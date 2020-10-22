STRAKS (STAK) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. STRAKS has a total market cap of $15,369.00 and $50.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,883.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.03203174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02091744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00428399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00969897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00511466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000170 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

