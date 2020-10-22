SVB Leerink Comments on Twist Bioscience Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 836.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 91,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.