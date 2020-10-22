SVB Leerink Increases Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $48.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $71,747.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,433. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 309,584 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

