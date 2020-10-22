SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

