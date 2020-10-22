Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00004676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 9,487,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,795,688 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

