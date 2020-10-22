TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 127.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

