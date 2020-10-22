Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.28.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.49 on Monday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8,152.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

