Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $24.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.